Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage

Carlos Santana collapsed on stage at the Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday night in the middle of his concert.

The legendary artist was only 4 or 5 songs into his first set and had just started to sing his hit single “Joy” when he suffered a medical emergency, according to TMZ. Santana reportedly sat down in front of the drums before falling backward. EMTs and his closest staffers rushed to assist him as he visibly fell ill, according to TMZ.

#BREAKING Carlos Santana being treated by EMS after a “serious medical emergency” at #pineknob – audience asked to leave – and pray. pic.twitter.com/kdqd5yDxK7 — Amy Lange (@langeamyFOX2) July 6, 2022

Immediately following his collapse, a black tarp was rushed onto the stage as medics attempted to assist Santana to the best of their ability. A video posted to YouTube shows the music legend waving to fans while his assistants attempt to conceal him behind a black tarp. (RELATED: The Rolling Stones Cancel Upcoming Concert After Mick Jagger Contracts COVID-19)

It’s unclear what caused Santana to fall ill, or what his current condition is, but it appears he has been taken to a local hospital to assess his condition, according to TMZ.

The concert abruptly ended, and his camp has not yet addressed the media with any further updates.