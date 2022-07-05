Fans Get In A Massive Brawl During The Cubs/Brewers Game In Wild Viral Video

Fans at the Brewers/Cubs game thought it was a good idea to brawl Monday.

In a viral video tweeted by TravisLund7, fans enjoying some MLB action on the Fourth of July decided to get in a massive brawl, and the video is a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I will never understand why people pay to go sporting events and just end up getting in fights.

It’s absolutely mind-boggling to me, and I truly won’t ever be able to figure it out.

Massive Brawl Captured On Video. Is The Situation A Sign Of America’s Decline? https://t.co/RduBNGJkEg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2022

Tickets to sporting events aren’t really cheap, and with inflation, every penny spent stings a little bit more! So, imagine shelling out the cash to go to an MLB game on the Fourth of July and getting punched in the face.

Yeah, you can count me out! I have no interest in getting lit up. I’m just trying to drink a few cold beers and spend some time with my friends.

Massive Brawl Breaks Out During An MLB Game, And The Video Is Pure Carnage https://t.co/mYexlrXqkR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 24, 2022

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions.