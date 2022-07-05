Dems To Cash In On Voters’ Abortion Anger With Massive Fundraising Scheme

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) released a plan Tuesday to raise $10 million for candidates in crucial swing states, according to their website.

The “Protect Reproductive Rights Fund” will allow gubernatorial candidates in states whose legislatures have passed pro-life legislation, to draw funds for their campaign, according to the DGA. The fund is being chaired by Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose state has some of the most pro-abortion laws in the nation.

Candidates in states such as Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan will be eligible to receive the money raised by the new fund, the DGA announced. The goal is to raise $10 million for the candidates.

“Every dollar donated to the Protect Reproductive Rights Fund goes straight to supporting incumbent Democratic governors and electing Democratic candidates for governor in one or more of those states,” the DGA said.

Democratic candidates have previously signaled their intent to cash in on the Dobbs decision, which returned the power to restrict abortion procedures to individual states, as candidates in key races and states such as Pennsylvania immediately seized the opportunity to rally their base and raise money, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

We refuse to stand idly by while the Supreme Court attacks the rights of New Yorkers. I am issuing a proclamation to add equal rights to the legislature’s extraordinary session agenda — to enshrine the right to abortion access in the State Constitution. pic.twitter.com/M3LIMkYAOT — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 1, 2022

Hochul said states have an important role to play in safeguarding access to abortions, and they must continue the fight to protect reproductive rights.

“We can look to Washington for leadership, that’s important, but also the power does rest with the states,” Hochul said in her interview. “And we’ve known all along that we are the ones who are the firewall between what the Supreme Court does and doing what we can to protect the rights of our women.

While the Democrats scramble to raise money and rally their base, only 8% of Americans view abortion as the most important when voting come this November, according to a poll conducted by Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC). Economic issues such as inflation and the overall health of the economy far outweighed the importance of abortion in the minds of voters, according to the poll.

The DGA did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

