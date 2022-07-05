Dua Lipa’s Latest Photo Dump Is A Fashion Dream

Dua Lipa’s latest Instagram post is a photo dump of some seriously funky fashion that fans simply can’t miss.

She posted a series of images Monday that demonstrate she owns her fashion choices and sets the bar high. Part of her roundup included images in a strapless corset with a very intentional keyhole cutout featured in her green camouflage tan top. It stopped short of covering her hips and exposed her bare skin between where the tank ended and the pants began. Excited fans didn’t have to wait long before Dua Lipa appeared in a stunning copper bikini.

“Many random mems in the month of June,” she wrote in her caption, teasing fans to join her journey.

Dua Lipa opted for low-rise, wide-leg pants that were paired with her camouflage top and she accented her outfit with a casual silver necklace and oversized hoop earrings. Her hair was casually slicked back with four thin braids cascading down her shoulders. (RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Stuns In A Nighttime Gingham Bikini Shoot)

After teasing some fans with some skimpy denim images and a party video, she then moved on to a different fashion spectrum altogether and posted a photo of herself laying down while dressed in a stylish ruched copper bikini. The itty bittie bikini was on-trend for the 2022 summer season, which has leaned towards metallic colors and simple styling.

Dua Lipa then changed the tone by featuring some behind-the-scenes footage of her photographer, along with a party video that showcased her skills at beer pong as she partied with friends