Highland Park Shooter Wore Women’s Clothing During Attack, Police Say

The 21-year-old man who is accused of fatally shooting six individuals and injured dozens more during a Fourth of July parade was wearing women’s clothing during the attack, according to authorities.

Robert Crimo is accused of opening fire at the parade in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. During the attack, Crimo allegedly injured 24 while killing at least six. Crimo is believed to have planned the attack weeks in advance, according to Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

“Based on where we’re at … we do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks,” Covelli said. “He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade, he accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration goers.”

“During the attack, Crimo was dressed in women’s clothing, and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos.” (RELATED: REPORT: Police Raid Home Of Suspected July 4 Parade Shooter)

Covelli said Crimo is believed to have fired over 70 rounds with a legally purchased rifle. After the attack, Crimo allegedly fled the scene and stopped at his mother’s house where he took her car. He was later pulled over and taken into custody after locals spotted him driving, Covelli added.