REPORT: Mexico hands visas to massive migrant caravan

Mexico granted 3,000 temporary resident visas Sunday to migrants hoping to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

The migrants with the visas will be allowed to stay in the country for up to 30 days, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

About 1,500 migrants were recently granted tourist permits in Mexico, Director of the Center for Human Dignity Luis Rey Garcia Villagran told The Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Guatemalan President Says Biden‘s Border ‘Confusion’ Is Encouraging Smugglers To Exploit Children)

Villagran, who led several migrant caravans in the past, is not walking with this group, and told TheDCNF that his organization is only instructing the group on their rights.

The migrants traveling with the latest group were happy to get the visas, saying it would make it easier for them to get to the U.S.

“We are going to continue to the United States in buses because we already have the permit. We no longer need to walk,” a Venezuelan, William Molina, who is making the journey with his 10 family members, said after getting the visa, according to NBC 7 San Diego. The group Molina is with arrived in Tapachula, Mexico, on Friday.

Another migrant traveling with the group, Francisco Daniel Marcano, said he hoped the visa would make it easier for him to get to the U.S. But if things don’t go in his favor, Daniel Marcona said he will try to work in northern Mexico to send money back to his family in Venezuela, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

It’s the ninth caravan to form in southern Mexico in 2022, according to NBC 7 San Diego. There have been three caravans of around 13,000 people in the last 30 days.

