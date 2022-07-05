‘Only So Much Peace That’s Going To Be Had’: MSNBC Guest Tries To Excuse Attacks On Cops

A civil rights attorney on MSNBC said Monday that attacks on police officers were the result of ignoring “years and years and years of pleading” for reforms.

“At a certain point, there’s only so much peace that’s going to be had,” Charles Coleman Jr. told “Morning Joe” guest host Erin O’Hearn Monday. “Unfortunately, when you don’t understand the notion of protest, when you don’t understand the notion of asking nicely, unfortunately there are people who are going to decide that this is the way to respond.” (RELATED: ‘Horrific’: Report Breaks Down The Shocking Rise Officers Being Gunned Down In 2022)

Coleman, a former prosecutor in New York City, specializes in helping private businesses “further the interest of diversity while creating more inclusive and culturally competent workspaces,” according to his website.

WATCH:

Assailants carried out 35 ambush-style attacks on police officers so far in 2022, resulting in 57 police officers being shot, according to a report released Friday by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). A total of 178 police officers have been shot in the line of duty, 33 fatally, the report said.

“What you are seeing, that report that you just described, that’s the result of years and years and years of pleading for being able to approach law enforcement and engage law enforcement with basic standards of dignity and humanity,” Coleman said. “And there’s only so many times that you are going to be able to violate people’s civil rights, their human rights, their dignity, their humanity, before they respond in a different manner than they already have.”

“There has to be mutual engagement and respect for each other before the tragedies occur,” O’Hearn responded.

Coleman and the FOP did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

