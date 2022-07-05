Paige Spiranac Shares Viral Video About The Different Ways To Eat A Hot Dog

Paige Spiranac stole the show Monday.

For the Fourth of July, the superstar model and golfer shared a video showcasing the different ways to eat a hot dog, and for fans of grilling some meat, you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up below, and find out what style is your favorite.

I’ll admit that I truly didn’t know there were different ways to eat a hot dog. I figured you just threw some condiments on it and let it roll from there.

Famous Model Reveals If Her ‘Spectacular’ Boobs Are Real https://t.co/hDtEHVwonm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2022

You walk up to the grill with a cold beer in your hand, grab a bun, throw a hot dog on it, slap it with some mustard and ride off into the sunset.

Apparently, it’s a lot more complex than that, but fortunately for all the clueless people out there, Spiranac was here to help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

I also love that only in America do we take a day off to celebrate our nation’s birthday with a ton of beer, and to watch a model explain the best ways to eat a hot dog. You have to love it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Props to Spiranac for sharing this possibly life-altering advice!