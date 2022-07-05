Suspect In Parade Shooting Had Two Encounters With Law Enforcement Before Massacre, Police Say

The suspected shooter in the Fourth of July parade shooting had encountered the police twice prior to the massacre, Lake County Sheriff deputy chief Christopher Covelli said Tuesday.

Covelli said the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Robert Crimo, had encountered the police on two separate occasions occurring in 2019. Police responded to a delayed report of a suicide attempt by Crimo in April of that year where they spoke to the suspected shooter and his parents. The case was a mental health matter being handled primarily by health professionals.

In September 2019, a family member reported that Crimo threatened to “kill everyone” and had a collection of knives. Police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from his home. Covelli said there was “no probable cause” at that time to place him under arrest.

The Highland Park Police Department notified the Illinois State Police of the reporters surrounding Crimo’s threats.

The deputy chief then said it is likely that an unidentified female witness saw Crimo drop an object into a red blanket at 625 Central Avenue after the shooting. He urged the witness and anyone else with first-hand knowledge of the incident to come forth and share their information with investigators. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Raid Home Of Suspected July 4 Parade Shooter)

“If you are the witness and you are hearing this, please call 800-CALL-FBI, investigators really would like to speak to you about this,” he said. “We’re also asking anyone who has firsthand information about Crimo relevant to this investigation to also call 800-CALL-FBI.”

He announced that approximately 45 individuals in total were either killed or injured in the shooting. Initial reports disclosed that the shooting killed at least six people and injured 24 others.

Crimo is believed to have fired over 70 rounds with a legally purchased firearm wearing women’s clothing at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. He is believed to have planned the attack for weeks. He reportedly fled to his mother’s home and stole her car before being spotted and detained by law enforcement.