Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Says He Wants Out Of His Job After Police Officers Get Shot During July 4 Celebration

Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday he can’t wait for his term to end so that he can finally enjoy things after a shooting Monday left two officers injured.

Kenney said he can’t “enjoy” anything anymore because the city is marred by violence, while speaking with reporters Tuesday morning. A Philadelphia police officer was grazed in the head by a bullet while another officer, who was a member of the nearby Montgomery County bomb squad, was shot in the shoulder during a fireworks show Monday, according to Fox 29. Both officers were taken to a local hospital and released Tuesday morning.

“It was a laid back, chill day,” Kenney said, according to Fox 29. “Weather was beautiful. Concert was beautiful, but we live in America. And we have the Second Amendment. And we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want. It’s like Dodge City.”

Kenney said he is constantly worrying about shootings. (RELATED: Police Detain Person Of Interest In Deadly Parade Shooting)

“There’s not an event, or a day, where I don’t lay on my back, and look at the ceiling, and worry about stuff,” Kenney continued. “So everything we have in the city over the last seven years, I worry about. I don’t enjoy Fourth of July, I don’t enjoy the Democratic National Convention. I don’t enjoy the NFL Draft. I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time.”

“I’ll be happy when I’m not here, when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff,” Kenney continued.

“You’re looking forward to not being mayor?” a reporter asked.

“Yeah, as a matter of fact,” Kenney responded.

Kenney is in his final allowed term, which ends in 2024.