‘Doesn’t Make You A Woman’: Grammy-Winning Singer Says Men Can’t Be Women

Grammy-award winning singer Macy Gray told Piers Morgan in an interview Monday that men can’t just “change” their parts and become a woman.

Morgan asked Gray whether or not she can define “what a woman is.”

“I would say a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina,” Gray said on an episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“Everyone’s going to hate me, but as a woman, just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

“A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman,” Gray said. (RELATED: Twitter Suspends Jordan Peterson For ‘Misgendering’ Transgender Actor)

Morgan then asked Gray about her stance on author J.K. Rowling, who received pushback on her views about transgender people.

“When people like J.K. Rowling have said this, they get attacked,” Morgan noted. “They get abused, and the cancel culture mob comes for them. She gets called transphobic and so on. You might get the same.

“But it’s the truth. I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree — there’s a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is,” Gray said.