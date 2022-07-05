Without Evidence, Rep. Eric Swalwell Blames Rep. Lauren Boebert For July 4 Shooting

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared to blame Republican Colorado Rep. Rep. Lauren Boebert for the Fourth of July parade shooting in Tuesday tweets.

A gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Lake Forest, Illinois, killing at least 6 people and injuring over 20 others. Police arrested Robert Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting. The California representative posted a side-by-side image of Boebert holding a firearm and Crimo.

“Let’s start drawing straight lines,” Swalwell said.

Boebert told the Daily Caller that the only line to be drawn is from Swalwell’s alleged relationship with alleged Chinese operative Christine Fang, “Fang Fang.” She vowed that law-abiding gun owners will not “be smeared and disarmed” by the California representative.

“I get that Eric Swalwell isn’t a fan of our constitutional rights and is desperate to distract from his repeated political failures, but the only straight line that needs to be drawn is from Eric Swalwell to Fang Fang to the Chinese Communist party. I will make sure that line gets drawn when we take back the House,” Boebert said. “Law abiding gun owners won’t be smeared and disarmed every time a California failed presidential candidate rolls out of bed with a Chinese spy and tries to blame us for the conduct of others.”

He then posted a photograph of Greene holding a firearm in an advertisement vowing to “blow away the Democrats’ socialist agenda,” thanking screenwriter Billy Ray.

Swalwell’s office did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Ray blamed Greene and Boebert for “fetishizing assault weapons” in response to the Georgia representative blaming mental illness and drug abuse for the fatal incident. (RELATED: Police Detain Person Of Interest In Deadly Parade Shooting)

“When are we going to have an honest conversation about drug abuse, mental illness and SSRI’s???” Greene said. “And deadly side effects. Are we really going to keep pretending? Or covering for Big Pharma? Because I’m absolutely done with the political plays on this BS.”

“First let’s talk about politicians who runs ads fetishizing assault weapons, politicians who can only retain power by demonizing Americans who disagree w them,” Ray replied. “You and @laurenboebert pull that trigger every fucking day, Lady. This is on u. I’m all in on @Marcus4Georgia.”

NBC senior reporter Ben Collins said Tuesday that the shooting cannot be narrowed down to “one specific traditional political subculture,” arguing that Crimo is apart of a “new wave of terror.”