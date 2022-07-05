REPORT: The Big Ten Is Only Interested In Notre Dame, Not Interested In Other Teams

It sounds like the Big Ten is only targeting Notre Dame for further expansion.

USC and UCLA recently agreed to join the Big Ten starting in 2024, and the belief has been that the race is on between the SEC and Big Ten to add more teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Washington and Oregon have had their names thrown around a bit, the B1G only wants Notre Dame, according to Colin Cowherd.

“I’ve been told, Notre Dame, they would add. They’re not interested in anybody beyond that. Notre Dame adds the kind of value, financial value that would be worth splitting the pot a little more,” Cowherd told his audience Monday when discussing possible further expansion.

You can watch his full comments below.

Honestly, this is a shade surprising. I figured if the B1G didn’t get Notre Dame, the conference might still at least try to add Oregon.

The Ducks are a huge brand and they’re back by an endless supply of Nike money. Apparently, just not enough Nike money to make it worth it for the B1G!

So, all eyes are now on the Fighting Irish as fans wait to see what Notre Dame does. As a betting man, I think there’s a very high probability that ND joins the Big Ten and creates an unstoppable super conference.

What I do know for sure is that until the Fighting Irish make a decision, the world of college football can’t do much. The fate of the sport is kind of riding on whatever they do for the time being.

If you’re not enjoying this chaos, I don’t know what to tell you! Make sure to check back for the latest updates as we have them!