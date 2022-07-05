REPORT: Demaryius Thomas Had Stage 2 CTE At The Time Of His Death

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas had severe brain issues at the time of his death.

The former superstar receiver died back in December at the age of 33, and while his cause of death hasn’t been revealed, it’s believed that it’s possible he died after having a seizure. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s been revealed that he also suffered from severe head trauma.

Former Football Star Found Dead At The Age Of 33. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/TkS8aGPdq2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 12, 2021

Doctors from Boston University revealed Tuesday that the former standout NFL receiver had stage 2 CTE at the time of his death, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times also reported that Thomas’ seizures were tied back to a 2019 car crash and were known to hit without much warning of any kind.

Tragic Details Emerge In The Death Of Former Football Star https://t.co/LMI6xqEyDP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 12, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, CTE is a medical condition caused by repeated trauma to the head, and it’s a prevalent issue with football players.

Former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski had stage one CTE when he committed suicide.

Doctors have posthumously diagnosed Demaryius Thomas as having Stage 2 CTE when he died in December, per Ken Belson. The official cause of his death is yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/z8zl74Z6XT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2022

Now, it’s worth noting that there’s no indication that the CTE played a role in Thomas’ death. He simply had the condition when he tragically died at the age of 33 towards the end of last year.

It’s a reminder that you never know what people might be struggling with.

Breaking: Beloved #NFL WR Demaryius Thomas had Stage 2 #CTE when he died at 33. I arranged his brain donation to the VA-BU-@ConcussionLF Brain Bank where @annmckeemd @bu_cte made the diagnosis. He struggled with erratic behavior, memory loss, & paranoia. https://t.co/7t8x4Q7WQV — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) July 5, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas’ family during this difficult and sad time.