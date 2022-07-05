REPORT: The Seattle Seahawks Don’t Have Interest In Baker Mayfield

It sounds like the Seattle Seahawks are out of the race to land Baker Mayfield.

There has been a lot of chatter about the Cleveland Browns shipping the team’s former first overall pick to Seattle, but it sounds like it’s never been close to happening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have heard nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks…They have never really been that interested in Baker,” Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee during a Tuesday interview.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Baker Mayfield but the Seahawks have never really been that interested in him” ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4OSCOJihtT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

This is getting beyond embarrassing for Mayfield. At this point, it’s beyond words how little of a trade market there is for him. It’s brutally bad.

For awhile, people claimed the Panthers would trade for him. That never happened and appears to be unlikely to happen at this point.

Then, the Seahawks were thrown around in every conversation involving Mayfield. Now, it comes out that the team apparently never even wanted him to begin with.

This dude is a former first overall pick! He was the first guy off the board in his draft class, but nobody seems to want him.

At this point, there could be a surprisingly high chance Mayfield sticks with the Browns through the early part of the season. I know that’s a shocking thing to hear, but it’s true.