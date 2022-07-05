Streamer Hit With Disaster After Lighting Fireworks In His Bedroom In Viral Video

A guy made an all-time dumb decision involving fireworks in a video circulating the web.

In a viral video shared by Barstool Sports, streamer IShowSpeed lit a firework in his bedroom, and immediately started to panic once he realized what a horrible decision he’d made. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the carnage unfold below.

This Twitch streamer almost burnt down his entire house by lighting a Pikachu firework in his room pic.twitter.com/3ceZLnkgoP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 5, 2022

As expected, firefighters had to arrive on scene, and seemed very perplexed as to what the hell had happened.

Firefighter looking at a box of flammables on his bed: “What happened? A firework went off?” Streamer: “Yeah a firework went off and then it went boom” Unreal. pic.twitter.com/q3GP03aNBQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 5, 2022

Pikachu strikes back pic.twitter.com/TIwsIpCzlm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 5, 2022

Every single year, we have videos from the Fourth of July that hit the web of people being absolute morons with fireworks and explosives.

In what world did this guy think it was a smart idea to light a firework in a room? Not just any room! His bedroom!

Here’s some free advice for everyone reading this. If you’re going to light fireworks, do it outside and stay far away from them once they ignite.

I can’t believe that had to be typed out as if it wasn’t clear common sense, but the videos above clearly show that it needs to be said to at least one person!

Make smarter decisions. Make much smarter decisions when handling fireworks.