Sydney Sweeney Stuns In A Nighttime Gingham Bikini Shoot

Actress Sydney Sweeney put her best summer fashion on display Monday in a stunning nighttime bikini photoshoot.

The 24-year-old star wore a fashion-forward baby blue gingham bikini that was cropped short and featured playful string tie-ups at the sides. She captured the attention of her 13.5 million followers by featuring her bikini images against the backdrop of the nighttime sky. With a picture-perfect sunset behind her and the water at her feet, Sweeney wore the bikini with pride on the Fourth of July, posting only a singular fire-cracker emoji in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sweeney’s bikini top was a flirty bandeau bikini that was cropped short and thin, exposing some of her chest underneath the bottom seam. It featured an oversized tie-up portion at the front, which was tied into a knot. Sweeney held the slack of the knot to add some playful elements to her photoshoot.

The dangling strings on the sides of the bikini bottoms were curled, making it a strikingly different look than most bikinis that have been featured so far in the 2022 summer season. The triangular-cut bikini bottoms were secured with a skimpy hand-tie on each side. (RELATED: Britney Spears Puts On A Bikini Show While On Her Honeymoon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

The last image depicted Sweeney arching backwards on her knees in the sand, giving fans a full view of the fashionable accents on her swimwear. Her hair fell loosely and naturally around her face, framing her complexion with seemingly effortless beach waves that were perfectly suited for the photo spread.

Sweeney has only featured a handful of bikini images on her social media pages, and well over 3.5 million fans showed their appreciation by liking these photos.