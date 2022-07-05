Teen With History Of Mental Illness Arrested For Allegedly Plotting Mass Shooting

Authorities arrested a Texas teen last Monday for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at the Amazon Delivery Station he was employed at.

Authorities responded to the Amazon location in San Antonio, Texas, at approximately 10:30 a.m., and spoke with several people who claimed to have heard the suspect make the threats, according to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) press release. The threats were deemed credible and authorities received an arrest warrant. (RELATED: UFC Star Kevin Holland Stops Shooting In Texas)

Within a few hours, authorities located Rodolfo Aceves, 19, and took him into custody, SAPD said. Additionally, they seized an AR-15 from his location.

TERRORISTIC THREATS ARREST: On June 27, Officers responded to the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way, an Amazon Delivery Station, for a threats report. Officers spoke with several people who reported hearing the suspect, an employee, say he was planning a mass shooting at the location. pic.twitter.com/CheJOdpZlE — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 29, 2022

Investigators noted that a few days prior to his arrest, Aceves made a comment to a co-worker that “it would be a good idea to pull the fire alarm and have all employees exit the building and to commit a mass shooting,” according to News 4 SA. He reportedly went on to state he would commit a mass shooting.

In a separate incident with the same co-worker, Aceves spoke about wanting to shoot up a school, and said the Uvalde school shooter was an “idol,” according to News 4 SA. (RELATED: At Least 19 Students, Two Teachers Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School)

The suspect’s father informed authorities that his son has struggled with mental illness in the past, and was institutionalized at 16, News 4 SA reported. His son was on medication for two years, but had stopped taking it, according to the news outlet.

Aceves is being charged with making a terroristic threat and is out on a $50,000 bond, reported the New York Post. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26, according to Texas Court Records.

“This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses,” the SAPD press release said. “This is the essence of ‘see something, say something.’ If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome.”