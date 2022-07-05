Twitter Suspends Dave Rubin For Commenting On Jordan Peterson’s Ban

Twitter has suspended conservative talk show host Dave Rubin for a tweet mentioning that clinical psychologist Jordan B. Peterson had been suspended from Twitter for “misgendering” actor Elliot Page.

“The insanity continues at Twitter. @jordanbpeterson has been suspended for his tweet about Ellen Page. He just told me he will ‘never’ delete the tweet,” Rubin wrote June 29.

“I have been suspended by Twitter for posting a screenshot of Jordan Peterson’s tweet which got he himself suspended,” Rubin wrote in a statement following the ban.

Holy Shit@RubinReport was suspended for posting about @jordanbpeterson getting suspended How did he even break any rules? pic.twitter.com/aN8LcG7Ufn — Tim Pool 🇺🇸 (@Timcast) July 5, 2022



Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson was suspended by Twitter after writing, “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.” The company said that Peterson would not be allowed back into his account until he deletes his tweet. (RELATED: ‘Dangerously Insane’: Jordan Peterson Quits Twitter Over Swimsuit Backlash)

Peterson said he, “would rather die” than delete the tweet in a video posted Friday to YouTube.

“The suspension will not be lifted unless I delete the hateful tweet in question. And I would rather die than do that,” Peterson said.

Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/YuBTwnjz5W — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) June 29, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk, an advocate of free speech and a critic of the platform’s banning practices, recently struck a deal with Twitter to buy the social media company for $44 billion. But the Tesla founder said in May the deal “cannot move forward” until the company proves its claim that less than 5% of its users are fake or spam accounts.

In a statement following his ban from the platform, Rubin said, “I hope Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter goes through so he can blow up their servers and humanity can move past this pervasive, twisted, self-imposed mental institution.”

“The Tweet referenced violated the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Caller. The company said that Rubin will need to delete his tweet to regain access to his account.

“Per that policy, we prohibit targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” the spokesperson said.