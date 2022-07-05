USC Coach Lincoln Riley Says The Trojans Are ‘Excited’ To Join The Big Ten

USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pumped to be joining the Big Ten.

The Trojans and UCLA shocked the college football world when both programs made the decision to leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten starting in 2024. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move has reshaped the world of college football forever, and the man responsible for leading the Trojans is excited.

“This move to the Big Ten positions all of our teams for long-term success. It provides our student-athletes with more exposure, new resources and challenges them with elite competition. USC Football is excited to compete in the Big Ten,” Riley said when talking about the move, according to Brett McMurphy.

There’s really no other way to sum it up than what Riley said. USC is about to get a ton of money pumped into it, the Trojans get to leave a dying conference and they’ll now arguably be in the best football conference in the country.

The only other conference that is comparable is the SEC, and once the Trojans are in the B1G, I think the top conference will depend on the year.

Why wouldn’t he be excited? Again, the PAC-12 hasn’t been relevant for years, and he now gets to coach in the B1G starting in a couple years. He should be incredibly excited.

I know not all fans are excited, but we’re living through a historic period in sports. I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.