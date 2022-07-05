Viral War Video Shows Ukrainian Helicopters Launching Rocket Attack

Another crazy video from the war in Ukraine has hit the internet.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a pair of Ukrainian helicopters fired rockets at Russian positions, and the video is pretty epic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It might be the craziest thing you see all day.

Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters firing rockets at Russian positions. https://t.co/hMGk4xgjHz pic.twitter.com/WAuTNQFwfw — Rob Lee (@RALee85) July 4, 2022

Once again, we have another wild video from the war in Ukraine. At this point, nothing would surprise me in terms of war footage from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

I feel like we’ve seen it all at this point. We’ve seen helicopters get shot down, tanks get rocked, gun battles and everything else you can imagine.

While Ukraine has certainly lost some territory, they’ve still fought like absolute dogs against the Russian invaders, and it’s been awesome to watch.

When your country is invaded, your only option is to start shooting back! That’s exactly what the Ukrainians have been doing for months.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest war footage out of Ukraine as we have it!