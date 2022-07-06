Last Survivor From Famous ‘Band Of Brothers’ Unit Dies At The Age Of 97

The last member from the unit showcased in “Band of Brothers” has died at the age of 97.

Bradford Freeman died Sunday in Columbus, Mississippi, according to a release from Lowndes Funeral Home. He was the last surviving member from Easy Company of the 506th Parachute Infantry in the 101st Airborne, according to The Associated Press. The unit became legendary after HBO’s “Band of Brothers” miniseries. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Lowndes Funeral Home wrote the following about Freeman’s service to the United States of America:

He graduated from Artesia High School in 1942. He was a freshman at MS State when WWII started. He then volunteered for the paratroopers. On February 5, 1944, he went into Foreign Service with 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He was a mortarman for Easy Company. He jumped in the D-Day Normandy invasion, fought in Operation Market-Garden, and was part of the defense of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge, where he was wounded. He was able to rejoin his unit and participated in the occupations of Berchtesgaden and Austria.

A few days ago, I talked about the importance of getting to know World War II veterans because there soon won’t be any left. They’re incredibly old and we’re losing them at a heartbreaking rate.

Those men were heroes and their stories deserve to be told.

Now, at the age of 97, Freeman has passed on and there are no members of Easy Company from the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment in the 101st Airborne who fought in WWII left.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking. Those men saw things the people reading this can’t imagine, and it’s probably the most famous unit from WWII.

They brought the fight to the enemy on D-Day, held the line against overwhelming odds in Bastogne and were the tip of the spear through the end of the war.

I damn near could cry knowing none of the men are left.

Rest easy, Freeman. On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you for everything!