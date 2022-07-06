Black Republican Uses AR-15 To Confront ‘Angry Democrats In Klan Hoods’ In Campaign Ad

A black Republican pastor running for Congress in Arizona dropped an ad Wednesday in which he uses an AR-15 to confront members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

Jerone Davison is running for Arizona’s fourth congressional district. In the ad dropped on Twitter with the caption “Make Rifles Great Again,” Davison says sometimes an AR-15 is needed.

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self defense. That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds. But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic. And all 30 rounds.”

The video shows Davison sitting at his kitchen table drinking from an American flag mug as KKK members armed with pitchforks and other weapons surround his house. Davison then appears at the door with an AR-15 in hand as members of the KKK approach.

Davison walks out of the house, stopping the the Klansmen in their tracks as they throw their hands up in surrender and flee. The end of the video shows a white hood floating in a pool of water.

Davison grew up in Mississippi and dropped out of high school, according to his campaign website.