Bradley Beal Re-Signs With The Wizards For An Absurd Amount Of Money

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has re-signed with the team on a new contract worth over $250 million dollars.

Leaving a legacy.@RealDealBeal23 has signed a new five-year deal to remain in D.C. 💪#DCFamily — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 6, 2022

In 40 games last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game, according to ESPN. He missed more than half of the games with a wrist injury. (RELATED: The Sports World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Being Traded To The Carolina Panthers)

Come the start of the new NBA season, Beal will be entering his eleventh year in the league all in which have been with Washington. After re-signing Beal said, “I have been blessed to call the city of Washington my home and the Wizards organization and our fans my family for the last 10 years, growing as a player, a leader, a husband and a father along the way,” according to NBA.com.

Washington, who have not won an NBA championship since the 1977-1978 season are hoping that Beal with this ginormous new contract can help carry the Wizards to the promise land. Beal’s contract is reportedly for $251 million with a no trade clause. Meaning that no matter what, Beal can not be traded for the entire length of his five-year contract.

It will be worth keeping an eye on the Wizards to see if they can accomplish anything of significance during the next five years while Beal is under contract.