Editorial

The Cleveland Browns Trade Baker Mayfield To The Carolina Panthers

BLOG
Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Baker Mayfield has been traded to the Carolina Panthers.

The Cleveland Browns traded the former first overall pick to the Panthers in return for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mike Garafolo reported that the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this upcoming season and the Panthers will pay him roughly $5 million.

The Oklahoma Heisman winner agreed to take a pay cut worth roughly $3.5 million.

After months and months of speculation, Baker Mayfield finally has a new team, and I think it’s an absolutely terrible landing spot.

This isn’t going to end well, and I’d be willing to bet just about anything on it.

The Panthers have Sam Darnold and Matt Corral already in the QB room, and the latter was possibly the steal of the 2022 draft. How does acquiring Mayfield help develop the former Ole Miss star?

The answer is that it doesn’t.

I could end up being wrong, but I have a huge sense that this will backfire in a big way!