The Cleveland Browns Trade Baker Mayfield To The Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield has been traded to the Carolina Panthers.

The Cleveland Browns traded the former first overall pick to the Panthers in return for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

Mike Garafolo reported that the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this upcoming season and the Panthers will pay him roughly $5 million.

The Oklahoma Heisman winner agreed to take a pay cut worth roughly $3.5 million.

More: The #Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season, which means they trimmed over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space. The #Panthers will pay Mayfield ~$5 million. Mayfield agreed to trim ~$3.5 million off his base salary. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022

After months and months of speculation, Baker Mayfield finally has a new team, and I think it’s an absolutely terrible landing spot.

This isn’t going to end well, and I’d be willing to bet just about anything on it.

BREAKING: The Panthers are acquiring Baker Mayfield in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick, per @RapSheet The deal is pending on Mayfield completing a physical pic.twitter.com/G7VyxSWIg4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2022

The Panthers have Sam Darnold and Matt Corral already in the QB room, and the latter was possibly the steal of the 2022 draft. How does acquiring Mayfield help develop the former Ole Miss star?

The answer is that it doesn’t.

And the cherry on top of this Baker Mayfield trade:#Browns at #Panthers, Week 1. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022

I could end up being wrong, but I have a huge sense that this will backfire in a big way!