Los Angeles DA Charges Hollywood Producer For Alleged Murder Of Model, Friend

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon charged two men Tuesday in connection with the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles.

Giles’s body was dropped outside of a Culver City hospital in November, and Cabralez-Arzola died of multiple organ failure shortly after her body was found outside of a West Los Angeles-area hospital. Two men, David Brian Pearce and Brandt Walter Osborn, were charged Tuesday in relation to the model and designer’s deaths, according to Gascon’s office.

Pearce, a producer, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of sale/transport/furnish a controlled substance, the office continued. Pearce was arrested in December 2021 on three charges of forcible rape, two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, one count of sodomy and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

The rape and assault charges span a 13-year period and include seven alleged victims, according to the DA’s office.

“I also ask that any other potential survivors listening today join us in stepping forward to report any information they may have related to these two defendants,” Gascon said. “My office and our Bureau of Victims Services stand ready to listen, assist and support you. You are not alone.”

“All the allegations, including the new charges, are based on extremely weak evidence,” Pearce’s attorney told the New York Post. “The DA’s Office is prosecuting under the premise of ‘where there’s smoke there’s fire.’ The problem is, they haven’t yet located any fire.”

Pearce is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 11 and will remain in jail as he failed to provide $3.4 million for bail. (RELATED: White Powder Allegedly Sent To Group Leading Charge To Recall Woke LA District Attorney)

Gascon has asked that any other potential victims of Pearce’s and anyone who’s had contact with Osborn to contact investigators with information.