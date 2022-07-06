‘A Difference In Leadership’: Democrats Are Losing Support Among Minority Voters

A spokesman for the Republican National Committee (RNC) said the party could cut into one of the most reliable Democratic voting blocs during a Wednesday Fox News appearance.

“[Black voters] see this is a difference in leadership, especially coming from Republican governors,” Paris Dennard told “Fox and Friends First” co-host Todd Piro, citing liberal efforts to defund police, opposition to school choice, inflation and high gas prices that lead black voters to consider voting for Republicans. (RELATED: Whoops! Democrats Are Slipping With Their Most Important Demographic)

Piro displayed graphics that showed President Joe Biden’s approval among black voters dropped 20 points, according to a Gallup poll released in April, and noted that black voters propelled Biden to victory in South Carolina’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

WATCH:

The RNC tracked 81 black candidates for the House of Representatives running in 72 congressional districts, according to The Washington Times.

Biden’s approval rating also plummeted among Hispanic voters, with 60% of Hispanics disapproving of his job performance in a May Quinnipiac poll. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas won a special election in June in a district that was 85% Hispanic.

Asian-American voters are also shifting to the Republican Party, according to various Pew Research polls. Some Republicans believe that reported discrimination against Asian Americans in academic admissions is one factor.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

