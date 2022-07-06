REPORT: Elon Musk Had Secret Twins With Top Neuralink Executive

Court documents reveal that Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, Insider reported Wednesday.

An Austin, Texas judge approved a petition filed by Musk and Zilis in April to change the names of their twins to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” Insider reported. The twins were born weeks before Musk and Claire Boucher, known by the moniker ‘Grimes,’ had their second child in December, according to Insider.

Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with an executive at one of his companies, according to a new report. https://t.co/HBjOBFRVes — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2022

Musk has been a vocal advocate of welcoming more babies into the world, and is now the father of nine known children, according to Insider.

Musk and Zilis reportedly met through work. Canadian-born Zilis began her career at IBM before joining venture-capital fund Bloomberg Beta, according to Insider. She quickly climbed the ladder and landed herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2015, the outlet reported.

Her work with OpenAI, an artificial-intelligence nonprofit that Musk co-founded opened up the opportunity for Zilis and Musk to meet in person, according to Insider. She went on to work for Tesla and currently reigns as the director of operations and special projects for Neuralink – where Musk is CEO. (RELATED: Elon Musk Slams Twitter For Suspension Of Jordan Peterson)

Elon Musk had twins last year with Shivon Zilis, one of his top executives. She has recently been floated as one of the people Musk could tap to run Twitter after his acquisition. Big scoop from @mjnblack: https://t.co/xeeHmgE516 — Nicole Einbinder (@NicoleEinbinder) July 6, 2022

Court documents revealed the same residential address was listed for both Zilis and Musk – a $4 million estate in Austin, Texas, according to Insider. Musk opened Tesla’s new Gigafactory in Texas and has since spent increased amounts of time in the region.

Neither Musk nor Zilis has publicly commented on the birth of the twins, whose names were kept confidential by Insider.