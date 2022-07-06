Eric Holder Found Guilty Of Murdering Nipsey Hussle

A jury in Los Angeles found Eric Holder guilty of the murder of prominent rapper Nipsey Hussle Wednesday.

Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder in Hussle’s 2019 death, according to CBS News. The California native was a Grammy-nominated rapper that frequently lent his time to local charitable organizations and was in the midst of creating his own foundation at the time of his death, according to iHeart. He was fatally gunned down in the parking lot of his clothing store in Los Angeles, and was 33 years old at the time of his death.

Eric Holder, the man that killed Nipsey Hussle, has been found guilty of murder. https://t.co/nT7H1EecAR — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2022

A Los Angeles County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for six hours over the course of two days before reaching a guilty verdict in the case, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire that left two other men injured. (RELATED: REPORT: Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Gets Seriously Injured In Jail)

BREAKING: Eric Holder Jr. has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle. https://t.co/jtjRjew5xo — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 6, 2022

Holder could be sentenced to life in prison. He wore a face mask in court when the verdict was read, and showed no visible reaction, according to the AP. Hussle’s friends and family were notably absent from the courtroom, the outlet reported.

Holder and Hussle were members of the same South Los Angeles street gang, according to the Associated Press. The two had discussed rumors that Holder had snitched and had acted as an informant just prior to Hussle’s murder.

Holder’s sentencing date has been scheduled for Sept. 15, according to the AP.