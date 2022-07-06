Fireworks Detonate In A Man’s Face In Scary Viral Video

A man learned the hard way that fireworks aren’t toys.

In a viral video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a guy put some lit fireworks in a plastic container, and they detonated right in front of his face.

I’m not kidding at all when I say right in front of his face. Check out the scary video below.

Nothing like a firework to the face pic.twitter.com/F7lxaQ8VIc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 6, 2022

What is wrong with people? I said this Tuesday, and I’ll say it again. Every single year there are videos that come out from the Fourth of July of people messing around with fireworks with disastrous results.

Folks, they’re explosive devices! They’re not toys or harmless items.

Man Lights Fireworks In His Bedroom, Immediately Regrets The Decision https://t.co/ZU5hqBqBpB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2022

Yes, we all love fireworks, but that doesn’t mean you should just mess around with them. If a firework is lit, you should be as far away as it takes to be safe.

I can’t believe that even needs to be said, but here we are. If you play stupid games, you will win stupid prizes. If those dumb games involve explosives, it could cost you a lot!

Man Blows His Hand Off With A Firework In Graphic Video https://t.co/V5pRenGGs3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 30, 2020

Unfortunately for this guy, he had to learn that lesson the hard way.