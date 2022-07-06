WATCH: Sheriff And Sergeant Threaten To Arrest Each Other During Heated Traffic Stop

Two Georgia law enforcement officers threatened to arrest each other after both men tried handling the same traffic stop, body cam footage shows.

Hiawassee Police Department Sergeant Tracy James gave a driver a traffic citation June 24 when Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson strolled up and began asking the driver more questions, according to 11Alive, which obtained the body cam footage.

“You get on my traffic stop again, I will arrest you,” James told Henderson. The sheriff then threatened to arrest James.

“I’ll arrest you right now!” Henderson said. “Shut your fuckin mouth.” (RELATED: Man Fatally Shoots Police Officer Responding To Domestic Dispute, Then Turns Gun On Himself)

“You don’t talk to me like that I’m not your boy,” James responded, according to the video.

“You’re a fuck boy,” Henderson shot back.

The officers then asked the driver whether his infraction was inside or outside city limits. James then tried to explain that the body cam footage would prove the stop occurred within city limits.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office and Hiawassee Police Department have been bickering over Hiawassee officers going out of their jurisdictions to pursue violators, 11Alive reported. Hiawassee is a town in Towns County. Both agencies use the same dispatch center but do not have an overlap on the chain of command, 11Alive reported.

No formal investigation is underway, however the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Towns County District Attorney’s Office are interested in the matter, according to NY Daily News.