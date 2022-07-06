Hispanic Conservatives Flame NYT For Labeling Mayra Flores ‘Far-Right’

Hispanic conservatives hit back at The New York Times on Wednesday over an article referring to newly elected Republican Texas Rep. Mayra Flores as a “far-right Latina.”

The piece, “The Rise of the Far-Right Latina,” describes the Trump era bringing a new age of “far-right” Hispanic and Latina women into Congress. The piece then shifted to Flores’ campaign slogan—”God, family, country”—claiming it appealed to a population of voters who prioritize “traditional values.”

The piece said she supported impeaching President Joe Biden, perpetuated QAnon theories and called the Democratic Party the “greatest threat to America.” When asked if she believed Biden was legitimately elected, she repeated her answer that he is the “worst president of the United States.”

Flores fired back at the article’s depiction of her, ripping the liberal media for labeling her “far-right” for touting her traditional values.

“It amazes me that because my values are rooted in God, Family, and Country, the liberal media takes it upon themselves to attack me and label me ‘far-right’. But at least they used the word ‘Latina’ over their other made-up terms. Seguimos Adelante [we keep going]!” (RELATED: ‘Political Earthquake’: Ted Cruz Says Democrats Are ‘Panicking’ Over Their Loss Of Hispanic Support)

It amazes me that because my values are rooted in God, Family, and Country, the liberal media takes it upon themselves to attack me and label me ‘far-right’. But at least they used the word ‘Latina’ over their other made-up terms. Seguimos Adelante! pic.twitter.com/l03Nez3FcP — Congresswoman Mayra Flores (@repmayraflores) July 6, 2022

New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha told the Daily Caller the outlet attributed Flores as far-right due to her “association and amplification” of far-right messages.

“Our story chronicles the rise of Representative Mayra Flores in Texas and her association and amplification of far-right messages and ideology from amplifying QAnon to spreading misinformation about the 2020 election,” she told the Daily Caller.

Flores has denied supporting QAnon conspiracies, including one which claimed that Satan-worshipping elites running a child sex ring attempted to control the media and the government, the article stated.

Republican Texas House candidate Cassy Garcia, also mentioned in the article, accused The New York Times of “smearing” her religion and support for school choice. The article detailed how Garcia grew up attending church three times a week, and is a staunch advocate of religious liberty and abortion bans.

“When the Radical Left smears me for my faith and supporting school choice, they’re not just attacking me,” Garcia said. “They’re attacking millions of Hispanic families and my community. #TX28 I will never stop fighting for our values.

When the Radical Left smears me for my faith and supporting school choice, they’re not just attacking me. They’re attacking millions of Hispanic families and my community. #TX28 I will never stop fighting for our values. Help me fight back: https://t.co/1x6LiM0GuY https://t.co/sLnniVtNZw — Cassy Garcia for Congress (@CasandraLGarcia) July 6, 2022

Conservatives came to the defense of Flores, Garcia and Republican Texas candidate Monica De La Cruz. The article detailed De La Cruz allegedly claiming that she and former President Donald Trump were victims of voter fraud.

“Wow. When a socialist Hispanic [Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] says crazy things like the world is going to end in 9 years, she’s a ‘Political Star,'” Giancarlo Sopo, a Republican media strategist who led former President Donald Trump’s national Hispanic advertising in 2020, said. “When @CasandraLGarcia says she’s pro-life and attends church, they call her a ‘Far-Right Latina.'”

Wow. When a socialist Hispanic says crazy things like the world is going to end in 9 years, she’s a “Political Star.” When @CasandraLGarcia says she’s pro-life and attends church, they call her a “Far-Right Latina.” pic.twitter.com/dXGeDGWZoq — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 6, 2022

🚨 The New York Times says my friend @CasandraLGarcia is a “Far-Right Latina” because she: – Attends church

– Is Pro-Life

– Supports Religious Liberty & School Choice You know the Democrats are terrified of the Hispanic shift when this is the best they can come up with. Insane! pic.twitter.com/A2kHMI8LmL — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 6, 2022

“The New York Times’ smear attempts are getting more and more desperate,” Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said. “@casandralgarcia, @MayraFlores2022, and @monica4congress are rockstars! #RedWave.”

The New York Times can do actual journalism and send a reporter to south Texas to see why hispanics aren’t voting Democrat anymore but instead they write prices like ‘The Rise Of The Far-Right Latina’ to avoid looking in the mirror and admitting their mistakes — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 6, 2022

.@MayraFlores2022 is a Latina breaking barriers and fulfilling the American dream, but because she is not progressive, the mainstream media ignores her wonderful story and labels her as a “far-right latina”… Her “extreme” campaign slogan: God, family, country pic.twitter.com/WLXsDKe3tT — Vanessa Vallejo (@vanessavallej0) July 6, 2022

Polling continues to show that Biden’s approval rating among Hispanic voters is slipping. Biden’s approval among Hispanics stands at 38%, while 47% said they disapprove of the president’s job handling, according to a Civiqs poll conducted June 30.