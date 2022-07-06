Philadelphia Magazine Gives Mayor Jim Kenney ‘Worst Of Philly’ Award After Saying He Wants To Resign

Philadelphia Magazine is presenting the 2022 “Worst of Philly” award to Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Kenney was up against a “shitty burger” that cost $20 and took almost an hour to arrive and a “fucking Jawn Morgan billboard,” in the running for the title, according to Philadelphia Magazine. The two-time mayor snagged the title for blaming the gun lobby for Philadelphia’s rise in homicides and non-fatal shootings, along with a plethora of other crises that he has taken zero action to meaningfully mitigate, according to the outlet.

The award was provided in the wake of a July 4th shooting that killed two cops. Shortly after the shooting, Kenney told reporters that he can’t wait for his term in office to end so he can finally enjoy his life. He later tried to clarify his comments, but said that he can’t “enjoy” anything anymore because of the violence in Philadelphia, a city that he has the power to save. (RELATED: Six Major US Cities Report Historic Increases In Violent Crime)

“I’d also like to clarify some of the comments I made at the press briefing last night at Jefferson Hospital. In a late-night, overwhelming moment of frustration, I said I was looking forward to no longer being mayor. Let me be clear, I’m incredibly grateful to be mayor of this great city and for the people who elected me to lead,” he later said in a statement, according to Philadelphia Magazine, which also included the comment, “being mayor comes with a lot of restless nights, so I can looking forward to a good night’s sleep.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Says He Wants Out Of His Job After Police Officers Get Shot During July 4 Celebration https://t.co/LuuVHzgnKa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2022

Kenney’s term doesn’t end until January 2024, according to Philly Mag, so he can expect a lot more restless nights with his new title.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to calls from the Daily Caller.