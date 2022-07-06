John McPhee Says Delta Force Got Incredibly Close To Killing Osama Bin Laden In 2001 At Tora Bora

John “Shrek” McPhee believes America came shockingly close to killing Osama Bin Laden in 2001.

I spoke with the former Delta Force commando about his experience in the Battle of Tora Bora, which was a special forces operation conducted to kill Osama Bin Laden in the early days of the invasion of Afghanistan. How close did we get? The answer might surprise a lot of people.

“I could see him…I was hearing all his radio phone calls. We had the radios. We had everything,” McPhee explained. He also explained that America dropped a 20,000 pound bomb to get the party started. You can watch his full comments on the battle of Tora Bora below.

It really does blow my mind just how close we came to killing Bin Laden back in 2001. It makes you wonder how the world would be different if he’d died at Tora Bora instead of roughly a decade later in Pakistan.

“Everyone of you guys is going to die, and if you want to do this tomorrow, we’ll do this again tomorrow.” If you mess with America, we will send the baddest dudes on the planet to hunt you down, kill you and kill all your little terrorist friends. pic.twitter.com/hipbxDrRvm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 6, 2022

As McPhee pointed out, the War on Terror probably ends on the spot. The U.S. would have demonstrated the ability to decapitate an entire terror organization in a matter of days. After that, who would have messed with us?

Instead, Bin Laden slipped away and the rest is history.

“Everybody shoots one bad guy.” What should you do if America gets invaded? Former Delta Force operator John “Shrek” McPhee kept it real simple during our interview! Start shooting the invaders! pic.twitter.com/ZulL9dWf2y — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 5, 2022

