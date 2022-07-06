Keanu Reeves Goes Viral For Heartwarming Airport Interaction With A Kid

A viral Twitter thread is all the proof you need that Keanu Reeves is a great guy.

In a viral thread tweeted by Andrew Kimmel, the star actor was at baggage claim at an airport in NYC when a young boy started peppering him with questions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead of blowing the little kid off, “The Matrix” star took time to answer all the young man’s questions and then fired a few back.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Do you live in NY? KR: I live in LA. Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Kid: Why are you in NY? KR: Gonna see a broadway show! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

In case you didn’t already know, Reeves is truly one of the best guys in all of Hollywood. Everything that comes out about him is positive.

In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a bad thing about him. That’s saying something considering Hollywood is notorious for being full of scumbags.

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown! By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Instead of blowing the young man off and not giving him the time of day, Reeves gave him a memory that will last a lifetime. If that’s not cool, I don’t know what is.

And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Props to Reeves for truly being a good guy. It’s great to know there are a few solid celebrities left in the world!