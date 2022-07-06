Editorial

Keanu Reeves Goes Viral For Heartwarming Airport Interaction With A Kid

A viral Twitter thread is all the proof you need that Keanu Reeves is a great guy.

In a viral thread tweeted by Andrew Kimmel, the star actor was at baggage claim at an airport in NYC when a young boy started peppering him with questions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead of blowing the little kid off, “The Matrix” star took time to answer all the young man’s questions and then fired a few back.

In case you didn’t already know, Reeves is truly one of the best guys in all of Hollywood. Everything that comes out about him is positive.

In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a bad thing about him. That’s saying something considering Hollywood is notorious for being full of scumbags.

Instead of blowing the young man off and not giving him the time of day, Reeves gave him a memory that will last a lifetime. If that’s not cool, I don’t know what is.

Props to Reeves for truly being a good guy. It’s great to know there are a few solid celebrities left in the world!