REPORT: Police Say Man Shot Lyft Driver, Bought Seat Covers To Hide Blood Stains, Then Drove To Family Function

A Lyft passenger in Indianapolis allegedly shot his driver multiple times, then bought new seat covers to hide the blood stains on his way to attend a family function in the dead man’s car.

Police identified 24-year-old Devin Powell as a suspect facing preliminary charges of robbery and the murder of Lyft driver Anthony Garland, according to Law & Crime.

The incident occurred near the Waterfront Pointe Apartments in Indianapolis at approximately 6 a.m. June 30. Firefighters responded to a call in the area when they discovered Garland’s body near Waterfront Parkway W. Drive and Rolling Dunes Drive, according to Fox 59. (RELATED: ‘Her Arm Was Severed From Her Body’: Police Say Carjackers Killed 73-Year-Old Grandmother By Dragging Her With Car)

Garland was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head, as well as five other gunshot wounds to his body, according to the police. Garland also had a bloody plastic glove next to the body, according to the outlet.

Garland’s wife had reported her husband missing the night before the incident. Lyft provided Garland’s vehicle information to police in an effort to track Garland’s missing car, a white 2013 GMC Acadia. The vehicle was eventually located in Merrillville, police reported, according to Fox 59.

Local Merrillville detectives detained Powell, who was still in possession of Garland’s vehicle. Powell initially told police that he had been walking near Waterfront Parkway when he stumbled upon the white Arcadia running with the door open and no one inside, according to police, the outlet reported

Detectives already knew that Powell had used his Lyft account to order a ride that Garland had accepted, the report continued.

Powell then confessed to calling for the ride as well as shooting Garland. Court documents reveal that Powell claimed the shooting was out of “self-defense,” accusing Garland of trying to take money from him, Law & Crime noted.

Powell also admitted to dumping Garland’s body in the grass and taking the vehicle, according to police. Powell proceeded to buy new seat covers for the Arcadia, change his clothing, and vacuum up the shell casings, according to Fox 59. Powell’s residence was only 100 yards away from the incident.

Police found Powell at a family event in Merrillville. There were reportedly blood stains on the vehicle’s center console when they arrived at the event, the outlet reported.