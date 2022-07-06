Media

NBC News Historian Faces Backlash For Comparing Highland Shooter To Kyle Rittenhouse

NBC News Historian Michael Beschloss

Nicole Silverio Media Reporter
NBC News contributor and presidential historian Michael Beschloss faced backlash Wednesday for suggesting that the Highland Park shooter traveled to Wisconsin because of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo fatally shot seven people and injured over forty more at the Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. The suspected shooter reportedly escaped to Madison, Wisconsin later that day to drop his phone in an attempt to mislead authorities before returning to Illinois.

“Why did Highland Park person of interest choose to drive after the mass murder to Wisconsin, of all places,” Beschloss tweeted on Tuesday. “Any possibility that Highland Park person drove to Wisconsin after yesterday’s atrocity in the knowledge that Kyle Rittenhouse was ‘acquitted of all charges’ after shootings there?”

Rittenhouse was tried and acquitted of all charges related to the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber at a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha in August 2020. He was also acquitted of additional charges in the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Critics immediately hit back at the historian for the comparison between Rittenhouse and Crimo. (RELATED: Rabbi Recalls ‘Strange’ Visit The Alleged Highland Park Shooter Previously Paid To His Synagogue) 

“Wait, do you actually believe trials are held in the state in which the arrest is made, as opposed to where the crime was committed?” Washington Examiner columnist T. Becket Adams said. “You’re a grown man and you believe this?”

Police said Crimo had two prior encounters with law enforcement in 2019 after he attempted suicide and later threatened to “kill everyone.” Authorities reportedly confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from his home. Surveillance footage reportedly showed that an unknown female witness saw Crimo drop an object into a red bag.