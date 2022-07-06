REPORT: Police In NYC Allowed To Be Physically Unfit

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is reportedly relaxing a number of fitness requirements for city officers.

NYPD officers are expected to pass a six-part physical exam before joining the training academy, which previously included climbing a six-foot wall, according to a report by the New York Post. The wall has been replaced with a chain-link fence that is meant to be easier to climb, according to the report. NYP sources noted that there are plans to scrap the requirement for recruits to run 1.5 miles in 14.21 or less in order to graduate.

Countless NYPD officers are retiring, leaving the department desperate for new men and women to patrol the streets of New York City, according to the NY Post.

“It’s really not hard” to pass the NYPD fitness test, one veteran cop reportedly said, adding, “if you can’t pass the basic requirements for being a police officer, you shouldn’t be one.”. (RELATED: Mayor Eric Adams Calls New York City ‘Laughingstock’ Amid Crime Surge)

The department has lost more than 2,100 officers since the start of 2022, according to another NY Post report. NYC has seen a record increase in crime in the last six months, rising almost 26%.

“Our physical fitness requirements in the Police Academy have been reviewed and approved by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service and the NYPD will continue to abide by any guidelines issued by the state,” an NYPD spokesperson told the Daily Caller.