REPORT: More Than 100 UFOs With Potential Underwater Capabilities Have Been Spotted Near American Naval Vessels

Underwater UFO (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JeremyCorbell/status/1393281339525255168)

American naval ships have reportedly spotted UFOs capable of going into water.

It’s believed “at least 100 flying objects that swarmed Navy battleships off California’s coast in 2019,” and the unknown objects were capable of going in and out of water, according to The Sun. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The military claims the sightings were nothing more than drones, according to the same report.

“It was understood that they disappeared into the water, leading to the hypothesis that these objects are transmedium. Transmedium is the ability to traverse space, air or sea without destruction, seemingly defying the known laws of inertia,” investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell told The Sun.

For those of you interested, you can see an example of one of these objects below. Give it a watch and decide for yourself if you think it’s a drone or something else.

Now, could these simply be drones? Sure. I’m not ruling that out at all, but that definitely doesn’t look like a drone to me.

If it is a drone, we apparently have much better technology than I thought we did if we have drones that can fly in and out of water.

What I will say beyond any shadow of a doubt is that there’s something going out there that we need answers on. How many examples of UFOs do we need before we get some answers?

Now, that’s not to say that there are little green men flying around up there. Not at all, but it does mean something strange is going on.

Let us know in the comments what you think might be happening with UFOs!