REPORT: The ACC And PAC-12 Are Working On A ‘Loose Partnership’

It sounds like the PAC-12 is desperately trying to stay alive.

Ever since USC and UCLA left the PAC-12 for the Big Ten, the conference has been in a state of absolute carnage, and there’s a real chance six more teams could leave for the Big 12. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In an attempt to bring some stability to the situation, the conference has reportedly reached out to the ACC and the two sides are discussing a “loose partnership,” according CBS Sports.

The two conferences could end up playing a championship game in Las Vegas, according to the same report.

This seems like a desperate Hail Mary from the PAC-12 and not much else. Why would this be enough to save the conference? An alliance with the ACC isn’t going to get the job done.

Remember, the ACC, PAC-12 and Big Ten all had gentlemen’s agreement to work together, and that ended with the B1G poaching the two most prestigious programs on the west coast.

So, you’ll have to excuse me if I don’t buy the hype.

I think it’s much more likely Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, Oregon and Washington all leave for the Big 12 and the PAC-12 simply collapses.

At this point, nobody wants to be left on the outside looking in. The race is on to find new landing spots, and that’s bad news for the B1G.

I could be wrong, but right now, I see no shot of this partnership lasting.