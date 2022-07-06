Editorial

REPORT: Notre Dame Joining The Big Ten Isn’t ‘Imminent’

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs on to the field as quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) leaves the field in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Notre Dame might not be in a rush to make a decision on their future in the world of college football.

Right now, the sport we all love is engulfed by chaos after USC and UCLA jumped to the Big Ten, and several other teams might also be on the move. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s been serious speculation the Fighting Irish will also join the B1G, but nothing is “imminent” at this point with Notre Dame, according to Joel Klatt.

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re ready for Notre Dame to just make up their mind about what is going to happen. Either start cooking or get the hell out of the kitchen.

The entire sport is waiting to see what Notre Dame does before making further moves. Until the Fighting Irish commit to joining the Big Ten or remaining independent, there’s nothing any conference can really do.

We’re in a massive waiting game, and I think I speak for everyone when I say it’s frustrating as all hell. The arms race is on, and as a Big Ten man, I want the Fighting Irish.

I have no problem admitting it. We have to take all the power players we can while we can. Don’t let the SEC get a single one, but we can’t do that until the Fighting Irish pull the trigger on making a decision.

So, get it done ND and get it done sooner than later!