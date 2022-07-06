REPORT: Notre Dame Joining The Big Ten Isn’t ‘Imminent’

Notre Dame might not be in a rush to make a decision on their future in the world of college football.

Right now, the sport we all love is engulfed by chaos after USC and UCLA jumped to the Big Ten, and several other teams might also be on the move. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s been serious speculation the Fighting Irish will also join the B1G, but nothing is “imminent” at this point with Notre Dame, according to Joel Klatt.

Will be a wild couple of weeks in CFB…Lots of ways this could all shake out – Big 10 is likely not going to expand further unless Notre Dame wants to join, which at this point doesn’t seem imminent…I could see an expanded scheduling relationship between the two — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) July 5, 2022

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re ready for Notre Dame to just make up their mind about what is going to happen. Either start cooking or get the hell out of the kitchen.

The entire sport is waiting to see what Notre Dame does before making further moves. Until the Fighting Irish commit to joining the Big Ten or remaining independent, there’s nothing any conference can really do.

Notre Dame’s Future In College Football Gets A Huge Update. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/sGzgeAzFJI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2022

We’re in a massive waiting game, and I think I speak for everyone when I say it’s frustrating as all hell. The arms race is on, and as a Big Ten man, I want the Fighting Irish.

I have no problem admitting it. We have to take all the power players we can while we can. Don’t let the SEC get a single one, but we can’t do that until the Fighting Irish pull the trigger on making a decision.

Notre Dame Reportedly Might Join This Powerhouse Conference. Will College Football Change Forever? https://t.co/8horORLDwQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2022

So, get it done ND and get it done sooner than later!