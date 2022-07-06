Editorial

The Sports World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Being Traded To The Carolina Panthers

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Roy Contributor
Athletes and members of the sports media world reacted Wednesday to the news that the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

Over the offseason, the Browns chose to go in a different direction for the quarterback position, and it was a foregone conclusion that Baker Mayfield would be traded eventually. The Cleveland Browns traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 draft pick Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Some commenters on Twitter were enthusiastic about the news of the trade, while others had a more cautious viewpoint.

The Carolina Panthers are getting the 2017 Heisman trophy winner and the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft to presumably compete against Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job. During Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns, he threw for 92 touchdowns and 14,125 yards in four seasons as the team’s starter, according to Pro Football Reference. (RELATED: The Cleveland Browns Trade Baker Mayfield To The Carolina Panthers)

In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to the postseason for the first time since 2002. He threw for 263 yards in a road victory over Cleveland’s division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, before losing to the eventual AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the divisional round, 22-17.

The Panthers play the Browns week one of the 2022 NFL season, it will be a must-watch matchup if Mayfield is Carolina’s starter.