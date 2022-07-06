Viewers Stream ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 For More Than One Billion Hours

“Stranger Things” season four put up some outrageous viewership numbers.

The fourth season wrapped up last Friday when the final two episodes dropped, and the latest run of “Stranger Things” wrapped up with an absolute bang. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Is Incredible)

How much were fans watching? The Hollywood Reporter reported that season four of the hit Netflix show has been viewed for 1.15 billion hours through the first 28 days of being out.

Only “Squid Game” had more viewership hours through its first 28 day run.

Is anyone surprised by the fact that “Stranger Things” put up outrageous viewership numbers for its latest season on Netflix? I’m definitely not.

Netflix has two major hits. “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.” The former is officially done, with big ratings of its own, and millions of fans around the globe waited nearly three years for the latter to return.

There was never a doubt at all that it was going to put up huge numbers.

It also goes to show that when you make a series that is focused on being just fun and entertaining, people will respond. Ever since season one, “Stranger Things” has never tried to be anything other than an exciting ride.

The show has succeeded and the ratings reflect that fact.

Now, we sit and wait for season five. I have no doubt the final season will be epic!