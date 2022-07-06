UCLA Would Have Cut Sports If The Bruins Stayed In The PAC-12, Money From The Big Ten Will Save The Program

There was a very simple motivation for UCLA to leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten.

UCLA and USC stunned college football fans when they decided to jump to the B1G, and fans now know why the Bruins pulled the trigger on the decision.

The athletic department was hemorrhaging money, but the B1G printing money will save UCLA from having to cut sports programs.

“If you love Olympic sports, you should be a fan of this move. When your program is in significant debt, it’s difficult just to maintain, never mind to invest. This not only preserves the programs now — which was not a given — but also will allow us to invest in them. This move allows us to reimagine what UCLA athletics can be with more strategic investment and resources,” Bruins AD Martin Jarmond told the Los Angeles Times when talking about the financial realities of the situation.

UCLA has experienced a deficit north of $100 million over the past three years, but could earn more than $100 a million a year in the B1G, according to the same report.

Welcome to the realities of college sports. Most sports lose money. In fact, outside of football, men’s basketball and a few select teams in other sports here and there, college sports light cash on fire.

UCLA has a historic football program and one of the most prestigious basketball teams in the history of the sport. Yet, the Bruins are still in a horrific financial situation.

How are they going to fix it? They’re going to run to the Big Ten and start printing money like they have an ATM machine. In many ways, UCLA should be saying thank you to Big Ten fans forever.

If it were for our programs, the Bruins would be decimated. You’re welcome!