Guys Get In A Huge Brawl In Disturbing Viral Video

Some guys thought it was a good idea to trade punches in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by @DallasTexasTV, two guys were throwing blows as bystanders attempted to calm the situation down. Shockingly, cooler heads didn’t prevail! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the bizarre fight unfold below.

Two dudes that resell shoes fighting at North Park over Panda Low dunks pic.twitter.com/sFIUutKVnT — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) July 6, 2022

Once again, we have an absurd video of people getting in a huge fight. What is wrong with these clowns? It looks like they’re in a shopping center.

Aren’t shopping centers supposed to be relatively calm and relaxed places? I hate shopping centers, but at least I think that’s the idea.

If you’re an adult and you find yourself fighting for any other reason than an immediate threat to your life and safety, you’re an idiot. It’s truly that simple.

You’re not a young child! There’s simply no excuse. Grow up and conduct yourself in a manner that reflects the fact that we live in a society.

I can’t wait to see what boneheads get in a fight next!