Horrifying Viral Video Shows Massive Fireworks Disaster

A horrifying viral video making the rounds online shows an unreal fireworks disaster.

In a viral video tweeted by @new_orleansjazz, a family was attempting to enjoy some fireworks when things went horribly wrong. A small mishap appeared to cause a giant explosion.

Give the insane video a watch below.

Once again, we have another video of things going horribly wrong with fireworks. It’s a tale as old as time. As soon as the Fourth of July gets here, you can bank on people making poor decisions with fireworks.

I think this is at least the third insane video we’ve seen over the past couple days.

The interesting thing with this situation is that it’s not extremely clear what caused this explosion. On the right of the screen, you can see some fireworks kind of stray and then there was a massive explosion.

Did the fireworks hit a fuel source or did it hit a stockpile of other fireworks? I’m not sure, but whatever happened, the explosion was massive.

Please, make smart decisions with fireworks. The last thing you want is to lose some fingers or limbs because of a poor decision on the Fourth of July!