White House Comms Director Kate Bedingfield To Step Down

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will step down from her role in the coming weeks.

Bedingfield is expected to depart the White House in July, a source told the Wall Street Journal. She served for President Joe Biden during his time as vice president under former President Barack Obama’s administration, and was a deputy campaign manager during his 2020 presidential campaign.

She often filled in for former White House press secretary Jen Psaki when she was absent from the White House briefings. She has made several media appearances on behalf of the president discussing issues pertaining to baby formula, inflation, and Afghanistan.

“Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Kentaji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said in a statement. “She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved—from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House.”

“Her strategic acumen, intense devotion to the President’s agenda, and fierce work on his behalf are unmatched. She will continue to remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside,” he concluded.