‘Needs A New Comms Director’: White House Reporters Furious Over Delayed Communication

White House reporters expressed their frustration with the White House over their delayed communication over a story that broke Wednesday.

Politico White House reporter Alex Thompson contacted the White House at 2:53 p.m. to ask for comment about White House communications director Kate Bedingfield planning to step down from her position in late July, he said. The White House told him to give them time to respond, allowing the Wall Street Journal to break the story first.

“I called the White House at 2:53pm to ask for comment and told them we were running it,” Thompson said. “They asked for more time to check with folks. I gave it to them. WSJ pubbed at 3:11pm with a statement from [White House Chief of Staff Ron] Klain.”

“Good luck to the White House staffer who gets a 2 minute long deadline next time,” he followed up.

Fellow White House reporters related to Thompson’s grievances, stating that their communications team repeatedly delays their reporting.

“Sounds like they need a new comms director,” NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins said.

“Bad form,” CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett said.

“The White House does this All. The. Time,” Politico National Security reporter Alex Ward said.

“This sounds all too familiar,” Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager said.

Fellow Politico White House reporter criticized the White House for running “interference” for preferred news outlets.

This has to be at least the 2nd or 3rd public example of the WH comms shop ducking @AlexThomp after learning he had the juice on internal happenings,” Republican Governors Association communications director Jesse Hunt said. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Presses Psaki On Why Biden Is ‘Sheltered From The Press’)

The White House sent Thompson White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s statement about Bedingfield’s announced departure after it had been reported by the Wall Street Journal. Klain honored her “talent and tenacity” and for her involvement in President Joe Biden’s achievements.

“She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved—from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House,” Klain said.

Nearly 70 White House journalists signed a letter displaying their grievances over the White House accepting a limited number of reporters into traditional venues and major events that had traditionally been open to all members of the press. The letter was sent to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on June 30.