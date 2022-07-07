Editorial

Aaron Rodgers Gets Roasted On Twitter After Getting A Massive Tattoo

BLOG
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following a game avv at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Vikings 37-10. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Aaron Rodgers has some new ink, and the internet reacted in a very funny fashion.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback got a massive tattoo on his lower arm featuring two lions and a whole bunch of other stuff that is a bit hard to describe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check it out in the tweet from Bleacher Report below.

While I don’t really care about tattoos one way or the other, people on Twitter seemed very perplexed and confused by Rodgers’ ink.

To say he got roasted would be putting it lightly. Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

Again, I couldn’t care less what a man or woman gets tattooed on them, but I do love the fact that Rodgers is getting absolutely roasted on Twitter right now.

It’s a reminder that the internet can be a ruthless place at times!

Add in the fact Rodgers has become a polarizing figure ever since he took a stand against COVID-19 madness and it’s not hard to understand why people are having some fun with him.

As long as it’s not malicious, who really cares? After all, the internet is supposed to be a place to have some fun!

Let us know your thoughts on Rodgers’ tattoo in the comments below!