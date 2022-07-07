Aaron Rodgers Gets Roasted On Twitter After Getting A Massive Tattoo

Aaron Rodgers has some new ink, and the internet reacted in a very funny fashion.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback got a massive tattoo on his lower arm featuring two lions and a whole bunch of other stuff that is a bit hard to describe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check it out in the tweet from Bleacher Report below.

Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo 😅 Thoughts on his new ink? (via @BBdisconnected) pic.twitter.com/91gYzk8Wvd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2022

While I don’t really care about tattoos one way or the other, people on Twitter seemed very perplexed and confused by Rodgers’ ink.

To say he got roasted would be putting it lightly. Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

Aaron Rodgers explaining what he wanted to his tattoo artist pic.twitter.com/fHl86BsjnL — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) July 6, 2022

Aaron Rodgers trying to explain what his tattoo means to Pat McAfee: pic.twitter.com/BvNf03qYDU — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) July 7, 2022

So Aaron Rodgers got his beautiful long hair, got a dope new tattoo, his girlfriend is a witch, and is going to have a Top 10 defense, and you expect me not to have my hopes up for a Super Bowl. — Big B (@bigpackers4x) July 6, 2022

Tattoo artist: “What do you wanna do today?” Aaron Rodgers: “Have you ever heard Kyrie Irving talk?” Artist: “Say no more, fam.” https://t.co/YJ4GZUu1KR — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) July 6, 2022

so Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo and by the looks of things it’s a collage of every facebook group your unhinged friends from high school belong to pic.twitter.com/rIEGt4bpnk — ya girl (@goldengateblond) July 6, 2022

Again, I couldn’t care less what a man or woman gets tattooed on them, but I do love the fact that Rodgers is getting absolutely roasted on Twitter right now.

It’s a reminder that the internet can be a ruthless place at times!

I spent a lot of time looking this up and I know what Aaron Rodgers tattoo means. Here’s a full break down: The 2 Lions means the Lions will beat the Packers in both games. The rest means that Aaron is a nut bar pic.twitter.com/aHGQ9pqk2h — Mike Payton (@POD_Payton) July 6, 2022

Add in the fact Rodgers has become a polarizing figure ever since he took a stand against COVID-19 madness and it’s not hard to understand why people are having some fun with him.

As long as it’s not malicious, who really cares? After all, the internet is supposed to be a place to have some fun!

Aaron Rodgers’ tattoo is my favorite Banana Republic t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/nFlfFIYOuH — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) July 6, 2022

Let us know your thoughts on Rodgers’ tattoo in the comments below!