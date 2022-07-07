Weirdo Who Broke Into House To Watch Couple Sleep Now Is Accused Of Rape

California police announced on Tuesday that they have linked an alleged burglar to a previously unsolved rape case through his DNA.

Anthony Andres Cifuentes was arrested on April 11 after allegedly breaking into a couple’s house and watching them sleep. Now, new evidence reportedly recovered by police suggests his involvement in an unsolved case of sexual assault. The San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office is now charging the 31-year-old with rape, assault with intent to commit rape and two counts of burglary that could result in a prison sentence for life, a press release states.

Cfuentes allegedly broke into a couple’s home on Feb. 22, committing burglary and being caught on tape staring at them in their sleep. A video purporting to show the crime was originally posted on Facebook by the San Bernardino Police Department. (RELATED: Women Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Man’s House, Throwing Glitter At Him)